Ex-NFL QB Tim Couch shocks Twitter with ripped physique

Tim Couch looks like he’s ready for a shot at NFL redemption.

On Monday, a shirtless photo of Couch surfaced from his Instagram Stories that featured the former Browns quarterback showing off his fit physique of an eight-pack and buff arms.

“Well here is 46 year old former UK QB Tim Couch’s picture which he posted today,” ESPN radio host Matt Jones tweeted, to which Couch playfully replied, “45. Don’t put an extra year on me.”

The pic fueled cheeky commentary elsewhere, with one user sarcastically writing, “Do you even lift bro?”

“Just push-ups and shake weight,” the former No. 1 pick in the 1999 NFL Draft responded.

Others shared complimentary tweets, noting how Couch looks “ripped” and is in “good shape.”

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Tim Couch walks onto the field during a training camp practice on July 30, 2018 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Tim Couch speaks to the crowd during a timeout in the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets on September 20, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.



Advertisement Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Couch sets to pass at Lambeau Field against the Seattle Seahawks Aug. 16, 2004.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Tim Couch sets to pass against the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game at Dolphin Stadium on Aug. 11, 2007 in Miami, Florida.



Advertisement

“More proof that Tim Couch was an underrated freak of nature,” one user remarked, while another said, “More like Gym Couch.”

Couch has been documenting his fitness journey for some time and shared a similar shirtless photo at the gym in August 2021.

“Might make a comeback like [Tim] Tebow,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Couch is widely known for having an unproductive NFL career after being selected first overall by the Browns in their return as an expansion team in 1999.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tim Couch moves back to pass during a game against the Seahawks on Nov. 30 2003 at Seahawks Stadium in Seattle, Washington. Getty Images

Before that, Couch was a high school standout at Leslie County High School in Hyden, Kentucky, where he was awarded the school’s “Mr. Football” in 1995, following his senior season.

Couch went on to play for the University of Kentucky where, in his final season, he was named the SEC Player of the Year in 1998 following a record-breaking year of 400 passes for 4,275 yards, which set an SEC record for passing yards in a season. He also threw for 36 touchdowns.

The quarterback finished at Kentucky with a 67 percent completion rate, 8,435 total passing yards, and 74 touchdowns.

During his time with the Browns, Couch had 11,131 passing yards with 64 touchdowns and 67 interceptions. He went on to have brief stints with the Packers and Jaguars.

Couch currently resides in Kentucky, where he often attends college football games at Kroger Field with his girlfriend, Hannah Green. The two have been dating since at least July 2021, according to her Instagram.

With Kentucky set to face Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Saturday, one fan suggested that Couch should return to his roots.

“If he wanna suit up for this bowl game, I mean I’m not against it,” the fan joked.