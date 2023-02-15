Ex-NFL player Stanley Wilson dead at 40 after collapsing in mental hospital

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson Jr. died after collapsing at Metropolitan State Hospital in Los Angeles County earlier this month, according to TMZ. He was 40 years old.

Wilson — who is the son of former Bengals running back Stanley Wilson Sr. — was reportedly transferred to the medical facility on Feb. 1, after he was in police custody in county jail due to a vandalism arrest in August.

Wilson was arrested after he allegedly broke into a Hollywood Hills home, took a bath in an outdoor fountain and raided the property, TMZ reported at the time.





Former Detroit Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson Jr. prior to playing the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 23, 2007 in Philadelphia, PA.

USA TODAY Sports/IMAGN

Wilson was a third-round draft pick by the Lions in 2005. He played two seasons with Detroit before suffering a career-ending Achilles tear in a preseason game against the Giants in 2008.

Wilson recorded a career 89 total tackles, eight pass deflections and one forced fumble.