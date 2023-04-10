Ex-NFL lineman Russell Okung unrecognizable after weight loss

Russell Okung looks like a whole new human being.

The former NFL offensive tackle posted a photo of himself on Twitter on Sunday looking especially svelte.

Perhaps intentionally or perhaps not, the tweet, which was posted on Easter Sunday, included the caption “Reborn.”

Okung’s playing weight was most recently listed at 310 pounds.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio said that Okung’s new weight “looks to be” in the vicinity of 220 pounds.





Russell Okung has lost a dramatic amount of weight since retiring from the NFL in 2020. Twitter / Russell Okung

Selected sixth overall in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State, Okung played left tackle for the Seahawks, Broncos, Chargers and Panthers in a career that spanned until 2020.

He was a member of the Seahawks’ 2013-14 championship team that defeated the Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

In 2019, as a member of the Chargers, Okung suffered a pulmonary embolism and expressed gratitude for staying alive.

“I definitely looked death right in the face,” Okung told the team’s website at the time. “Had it not been for a family who cared a lot about my wellbeing and took the extra steps to make sure that I got checked on, despite my own resistance to them, I may not be here right now. So, I’m grateful for people who love me and care about me.”





Russell Okung in 2020, as a member of the Panthers. Getty Images

He was chomping at the bit to get back to work with his teammates.

“I love my teammates, [and] I love being able to support them,” Okung said. “I’ve been a team captain here and hopefully a person that the guys believe in.”

Late in the 2020 season, Okung made news when he reached an agreement with a third-party firm to have half of his NFL salary converted to Bitcoin.