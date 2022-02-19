Ex-NFL cheerleaders allege ‘dark toxic culture’ of hush money, misogyny

The NFL is infected by a “dark toxic culture” which humiliates young women, former cheerleaders allege in the wake of a scandal that coincided with the departure of a longtime Dallas Cowboys executive.

“No one’s able to really speak about the true issues and the misogyny that’s happening in the NFL right now,” said former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleader Meagan Pravden, told Ashleigh Banfield on “Banfield” on NewsNation.

Victims are barred from speaking out about they’ve experienced due to non-disclosure agreements, the cheerleaders said.

Among shocking claims through the years: top sponsors and luxury suite owners of the Washington Commanders have ogled cheerleaders topless or even naked during team calendar shoots in exotic locales, such as the beaches of Costa Rica.

A group of former NFL cheerleaders spoke with Ashleigh Banfield on NewsNation about the alleged issues they faced. NewsNation

“They were actually filmed and put into like a soft porn video, supposedly at the request of (owner) Dan Snyder,” said Mhkeeba Pate, one of four former NFL cheerleaders who spoke about the mental abuse, personal humiliation and low pay they say tortures members of professional football cheer squads.

The depths of the problem are being made public in wake of a $2.4 million settlement with the Dallas Cowboys after four former unnamed cheerleaders charged a team executive with voyeurism, ESPN reported this week.

Rich Dalrymple — the longtime senior VP of public relations and communications — was accused by a cheerleader of “standing behind a partial wall in their locker room with his iPhone extended” as they changed, the ESPN report detailed.

Former cheerleader Kristan Ware claims she was mocked by Miami Dolphins executives. Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Rich Dalrymple (left), who has faced multiple allegations, retired earlier in February. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Dalrymple was also accused of taking “upskirt” photos of team owner Jerry Jones’ daughter, Charlotte Jones Anderson, during the 2015 NFL Draft. He retired from a 32-year NFL career on Feb. 2 and has since denied the allegations.

The reports do not come as a shock to former NFL cheerleaders.

Kristan Ware claims she was mocked by Dolphins executives after sharing her Christian faith and virginity on social media.

“I found myself in an interview room with the director and (cheer) coach questioning my faith and my personal conviction,” she said. “To which they said I was not allowed to mention God on the team anymore and that I needed to ‘develop into a real woman.’”

Kristan Ware says that the NFL “continues to cover up their wrongdoings.” Instagram / @kristan.ann

Pravden claims body shaming is common. She was publicly mocked for her “thutt” – “thigh and butt running together” – on the 2014 season of “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team” on CMT, she told the Dallas Observer in 2020.

It was common knowledge in NFL circles, Pate said, that Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders were spied on in their locker room by visiting teams, peeping through holes in the wall to get a glimpse of the girls.

“It’s not necessarily a surprise, because there really are no repercussions, ” she said. “It’s so violating. It’s ridiculous.”

“It’s outrageous. It’s not just heartbreaking. It’s infuriating,” charged former Rams cheerleader turned investigative reporter Lisa Guerrero. “They are ambassadors for your franchise, and to be treated disrespectfully, to be abused, harassed, insulted is absolutely wrong.”

Mhkeeba Pate spoke about the mental abuse, personal humiliation and low pay for cheerleaders in the NFL. Facebook / Mhkeeba Pate

Guerrero was the entertainment director for the New England Patriots in the 1990s and filed a lawsuit against the organization in 1994 for wrongful termination, charging that team owner Robert Kraft suggested cheerleaders wear more revealing outfits. She settled for an undisclosed sum.

“The NFL continues to cover up their wrongdoings with dirty hush money and the amount of NDAs that they are giving out is completely out of control,” said Ware. “I believe it is a tactic to continue to silence women in the NFL.

She added: “Cheerleaders are not the problem. The NFL and the corrupted system is the problem.”