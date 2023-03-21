Ex-MLB star blew our ‘family money’

Jose Canseco struck out when it came to helping his daughter financially, she said recently.

Josie Canseco, a 26-year-old model who’s walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret and Moschino, fired back at those who believe she grew up rich, and said that the “family money was blown” when she was around 6 or 7 years old.

“Everyone claiming I came from all this rich money because I’m a ‘Canseco’ do ur research,” the 5-foot-9 model wrote on her Instagram on Monday, according to multiple reports.

“My ‘family money’ was blown by the time I was 6/7 w bankruptcy n I had to work my a** off to not only sustain my ‘family name’ but also pay my bills cause no one paid that s–t except me.”

Jose Canseco — who reportedly made over $40 million in his 17-year MLB career — filed for bankruptcy in 2012.





Josie Canseco on the runway during her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November 2018. Penske Media via Getty Images





Josie Canseco in May 2022. Instagram/Josie Canseco

“My family is broke and I don’t get the advance of a family that was rich,” Josie said.

The blonde beauty also recalled being in debt for “years” — and barely making $100 a week while living in small New York apartments congested with fellow models.

“I’m tired of being categorized when it was very different,” Josie said.

“I’m beyond grateful because I certainly have been graced with the privilege of being born within a family that earned what they earned but respectfully, the expectation isn’t all what it seems.”

Canseco has not yet addressed Josie’s comments publicly.

Last month, the father-daughter duo was all smiles while participating in the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

In January 2021, Josie explained that she and her father weren’t speaking after the retired baseball player called out Logan Paul, her boyfriend at the time, on Twitter.

“I have no idea [if he’s joking],” Josie said on the “Between Good and Evil” podcast, adding that she blocked her father because he was “being so selfishly embarrassing.”

“… When it comes back to character and integrity, I don’t f–k with those selfish moves. He’s just embarrassing… I went off. I ripped him a new a–hole. He’s like, ‘I’m a grown man, you won’t tell me what I can and cannot say.’”

Josie and Paul split in February 2021.





Josie Canseco attends Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on Feb. 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Getty Images for Fanatics





Jose Canseco attends the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park on Feb. 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Getty Images

Canseco, a six-time All-Star and two-time World Series Champion, made his MLB debut in 1985 for the Athletics.

The former outfielder and designated hitter spent seven seasons with Oakland — winning an MVP award in 1988 — before briefs stints with the Rangers, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Rays, Yankees and White Sox.

Canseco was at the center of the performance-enhancing drugs scandal that rocked the MLB in the 1990s.