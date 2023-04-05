Ex-Mets starter will propel Chicago

That’s it?! That’s all?!

The NYPD believed arraignment day was going to be as dangerous as a day on a movie set with Alec Baldwin but there was more action at Joe Biden’s 80th birthday party.

No handcuffs.

No one dressed like Fred Flintstone with Viking headgear.

No porn stars. Nada.

And those postgame speeches from Bragg and Trump. Where’s the pitch clock when you need it?

Most preseason prognosticators have the Cubs finishing third in the NL Central.

Not as good as the Cards and Brewers, not as bad as the Pirates and Reds. Cubs are in Cincinnati.

<br />

Chicago’s Marcus Stroman had to be pretty pleased with his first start.

He scattered three hits over six scoreless against Milwaukee.

The Reds’ Hunter Greene was not as sharp, allowing three runs in three innings to the Pirates.

Learn all you need to know about MLB Betting

Play $50 on the Cubs.

Arrgh! Ji Hwan Bae and Bryan Reynolds both took Nick Pivetta deep and the Pirates beat the Red Sox 4-1. Back to back losses have us at -57 variteks.