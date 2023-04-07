Ex-Mets Conforto, Davis and Flores homer in Giants’ win

Mets fans, who have seen their team struggle to a 3-4 start entering Friday’s home opener, may not want to read the rest of this story.

Three former Mets put on a power show in the San Francisco Giants’ 16-6 blowout win over the White Sox on Thursday in Chicago.

Michael Conforto, J.D. Davis and Wilmer Flores hit three of the five Giants’ home runs and combined for 10 of the team’s 20 RBIs.

They also had eight of San Francisco’s 20 hits.

Michael Conforto, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two walks, belted a 405-foot, three-run homer in the first inning to get the Giants out of the gate and they never looked back.

Conforto — who signed with the Giants in the offseason after missing 2022 recovering from right shoulder surgery — said he wasn’t surprised by his team’s power surge.

“I think it’s all the guys taking great at-bats and good swings out there, over and over and over again, and the offense kind of finally broke out,” Conforto said.





Michael Conforto belts a three-run homer in the first inning of the Giants’ 16-6 win over the White Sox. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

“We started the two games [in Chicago] that we put up a lot of runs and hit a lot of homers by not chasing, being really stingy with our approach in the zone and kind of forcing the pitcher to get into the heart of the plate.

“And we were ready when they did.”

Flores, who has been a Giant since 2020, was the next former Met to get in the act.





Wilmer Flores crosses the plate after hitting a two-run homer in the sixth inning of the Giants’ blowout win. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

The veteran blasted a 392-foot, two-run homer in the sixth inning to give the Giants a 10-3 lead.

He went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a walk.

Davis finished off the ex-Mets power show by belting a 408-foot, grand slam in the ninth off mop-up reliever Hanser Alberto for his third hit. The third baseman, who was shipped to the Giants for Darin Ruf before the trade deadline last season, went 3-for-6 with five RBIs.





J.D. Davis belts a grand slam home in the ninth inning of the Giants’ blowout victory. AP

Guaranteed Rate Field is considered a longball-friendly park in warm weather, but the Giants teed off despite a 46-degree game-time temperature. Mike Yastrzemski and Blake Sabol also homered for San Francisco.

— with AP