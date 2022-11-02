Ex-Mets catcher Ed Hearn needs kidney transplant

PHILADELPHIA — Ed Hearn’s tenure with the Mets was brief, but he left a lasting impression on teammates.

The organization is now rallying to find a kidney for Hearn, who was scheduled to begin dialysis this week. Hearn, 62, has undergone three failed kidney transplants. A former catcher, Hearn served as Gary Carter’s backup in 1986.

“Just an excellent human being on top of being a good teammate and when given his chance he played like an All-Star behind the plate,” former Mets pitcher Ron Darling said in a text message.

With Carter injured, Hearn played much of the final month of the regular season in 1986, when the Mets won their last World Series.

“We probably don’t get to 108 [wins] without him because any bad month stops that won-lost record,” Darling said.

1986 Met Ed Hearn at a ceremony at Shea Stadium in 2009. Jason Szenes

After the season, Hearn was traded to the Royals as part of the deal that brought David Cone to the Mets. Over the next two seasons Hearn played only 13 games. He has remained in the Kansas City area in retirement, serving as a motivational speaker.

“We are praying for his recovery and know that he has suffered with his health for quite some time,” Darling said. “He has used that suffering to ease others’ pain and that is about as admirable a trait that there is.

“He picked us up when Gary was injured. This is hoping we can do our small part to ease his suffering now. … #let’sfindedakidney”.

More information is available at nkr.org/fqh333

Noah Syndergaard’s days as a fireballer flirting with triple digits on the radar gun are behind him, but the right-hander would like to think there are benefits to his decreased velocity since returning from Tommy John surgery.

“It just forced me to focus on executing my pitches and being less internal on the mound and more focused on the external and … results,” said Syndergaard, who is scheduled to start Game 5 of the World Series for the Phillies on Thursday. “I think really my Achilles’ heel my entire career has been focusing on what my body is doing during the game as opposed to just focusing on getting the hitter out. I think that’s what really helped me this year.”

Syndergaard’s last appearance came against the Padres on Oct. 22, when he pitched 1 ¹/₃ innings of shutout relief.

Justin Verlander, who can head to free agency after the World Series, was asked about the possibility Thursday will be his last start in an Astros uniform.

“Really and truly it’s been a hell of a ride no matter what happens whether I stay or don’t,” Verlander said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time with this group of guys and the city and getting to know the city. And it’s really been a blessing and a wonderful time in my career.”