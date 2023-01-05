Ex-Met Dom Smith excited for ‘fresh start’ with Nationals

Dom Smith wanted a chance to play every day.

He said the Nationals told him he would get it this season, which played a role in the 27-year-old signing a one-year, $2 million deal with Washington, with $2 million more available in incentives.

“It’s a fresh start in my career,’’ Smith said in a Zoom conference call on Wednesday after the signing became official. “They want me to come in, play first base and share my knowledge of the game so they can skip some of the speed bumps in my career. I’m excited to go out and showcase my talent and what I can do out there.”

He didn’t feel he always got that opportunity in Queens and there ended up being too many “speed bumps.”

Former Met Dom Smith signed a one-year deal with the Nationals. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The former first-round pick (11th overall in 2013) was non-tendered by the Mets in November after a second straight disappointing season following a promising showing in 2020.

After making his MLB debut at 22 in 2017, Smith began to develop into a threat offensively two years later, when he finished 2019 with an OPS of .891 in 197 plate appearances.

During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Smith had an .993 OPS in 50 games, but wasn’t able to produce much after that year.

And with Pete Alonso at first base, there was no spot for Smith to play and he didn’t hit well enough to serve as a full-time DH.

Dom Smith had an OPS of .891 in 197 plate appearances in 2019 but has struggled since. MLB Photos via Getty Images

A torn labrum in his shoulder took away his power in 2021 and this past year, the Mets traded for another lefty-swinger, Danel Vogelbach, at the trade deadline and picked up his option after the season.

Smith ended up platooning at DH with J.D. Davis and was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse, where he had two stints.

“I want to get back to what I do really well, which is consistently make hard contact and being in better position with my legs,’’ Smith said. “I got away from that. I want to continue to control the strike zone and not chase.”

Smith’s hoping the move back to first will help after attempting to move to left field to get his bat in the lineup.

“I don’t want to say it affected my swing, but when I’m at first base, I’m comfortable,’’ Smith said. “I can showcase my talent over there and not be worried where my position [in the field] is. I haven’t had that since [2017, his rookie season].”

Smith will join a Washington team coming off of an ugly season in which it won just 55 games and traded one of the game’s top young players, Juan Soto, to the Padres.

The Nationals have added several small pieces this offseason, with Smith being the latest.

“I feel like at 27, I’ve got a lot to give the game of baseball, in general,’’ said Smith, who was wearing a Nationals special edition Cherry Blossoms hat. “I haven’t had a chance to showcase what I can do on an everyday basis. I’m excited to do that.”