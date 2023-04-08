Ex-Met Darin Ruf re-signing with Giants after poor performance

After a lackluster stint with the Mets, Darin Ruf is re-signing with the San Francisco Giants on a minor league deal, according to a report from The Athletic on Saturday.

The infielder/outfielder was with the Giants for three seasons from 2020 to 2022 before he was traded to the Mets, who, prior to Opening Day, waived their white flag in their DH platoon experiment and designated Ruf for assignment.

The Mets said at the time they would rather have Tim Locastro’s speed off the bench with the new rules expected to enhance the number stolen bases.

New York released Ruf, 36, on April 2.

Last season, Ruf was traded to the Mets for J.D. Davis and three pitching prospects Carson Seymour, Thomas Szapucki and Nick Zwack.

No the Giants has all the players included in the deal.

Ruf now gets a chance to revive his career in an environment where he previously found more success.





Darin Ruf is officially moving on from the Mets, back with the Giants on a minor league deal. AP

The righty batter recorded a batting average of .248 and on-base percentage .358 along with 32 home runs and 99 RBIs in 247 games during his three year stint in San Francisco.

While with the Mets last season, Ruf hit .152 with a .216 on-base percentage and seven RBIs across 74 plate appearances in 28 games.





Darin Ruf on the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Getty Images

In spring training it was more of the same for Ruf, going 5-for-30 (.167) without a homer after receiving a cortisone shot for his wrist in February.

Currently, the Giants have a full 40-man roster so an open spot down the line for Ruf is unclear, but time with the Triple-A Sacramento or at the Giants’ minor league in Arizona will likely be needed.