Ex-LSU coach Les Miles told Ja’Marr Chase he wasn’t a receiver, Bengals WR says

Fire up Cold Takes Exposed for Les Miles.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday ahead of the Bengals’ AFC Championship matchup against the Chiefs, Cincinnati receiver Ja’Marr Chase said when he was coming out of high school, former LSU coach Les Miles told Chase he didn’t think he would be able to stick at wide receiver.

“Les Miles told me I couldn’t play receiver when I was coming out of high school, so that was something I had on my shoulders growing up,” Chase said. “Les Miles told me he thought I could play cornerback. I wasn’t really in a full position at receiver yet so I just kept working at my craft [in the] offseason, waking up early mornings to workout. I just kept focus.”

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PICKS: Straight up | Against the spread

Though Miles recruited Chase, he was fired by LSU in 2016 and never coached the star wideout. Miles was the head coach at Kansas in 2019 and 2020 before he was bought out of his contract.

Chase was a highly touted recruit out of high school at Archbishop Rummel in Metairie, La. Chase was a four-star recruit, and was listed by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings as the No. 84 national prospect and No. 15 wide receiver in the 2018 class.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE: Updated bracket & TV channels for AFC, NFC

Chase certainly rewarded Miles’ former school with his performance. He helped the team win a national championship in 2020 as now-Bengals’ teammate Joe Burrow’s top receiver. He caught 84 passes for 1,790 yards and 20 touchdowns that season.

Chase sat out the 2020 college football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t affect his draft stock, as he was taken fifth overall by the Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft.

MORE: Patrick Mahomes told Joe Burrow his Chiefs-Bengals playoff matchup prediction in Week 17

Again Burrow’s favorite target in Cincinnati, Chase has a strong case for Offensive Rookie of the Year after he finished the season with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 81 receptions.

The last time he faced the Chiefs, he set rookie records as he helped the team win 34-31 to clinch the AFC North title. He’ll now hope to deliver another standout performance on Sunday on the road in Kansas City as Cincinnati strives to reach its first Super Bowl since 1989.