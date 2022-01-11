Ex-Jet Geno Smith said officer has ‘little d–k’ during DUI arrest

Geno Smith asked for judgment to be withheld regarding his Monday morning arrest for suspicion of DUI. He apparently did not give his arresting officers the same benefit.

Arrest documents obtained by TMZ include Smith allegedly threatening officers and telling one he has a “little d–k.”

Smith was pulled over for speeding in King Count, Wash., early Monday morning and spent about 7.5 hours in jail.

Smith was reportedly driving 96 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone in his Rolls Royce. Police documents said he drove erratically, smelled of booze and told them he drank wine before driving.

Officers allege Smith became belligerent during field sobriety tests and then stopped participating. He was then taken back to the police station.

“I joked with him about how my wife thinks I work too much. Somehow he said that’s because ‘you have a little d–k,’” an officer wrote in documents. “I said, wow, maybe that is the problem, then he said, ‘You have a little d–k, you have little d–k syndrome.’”

Geno Smith allegedly told an arresting officer he has ‘little d–k syndrome’ during his DUI arrest on Monday. Getty Images

The 31-year-old refused both a breathalyzer and a blood test.

“I’ll f–k every one of y’all up,” he reportedly told officers before having his arms and legs restrained. “You don’t want to see me out of these cuffs, you don’t want to know what will happen.”

Smith, who was drafted by the Jets in the second round in 2013, has spent the past three seasons as Russell Wilson’s backup in Seattle. This season he appeared in four games, starting three while Wilson had an injured finger. He is a free agent this offseason.

Geno Smith looks to throw a pass with the Jets in 2016. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened,” Smith tweeted Tuesday.

“I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member. I’ll have more to say down the road & ask that you bare [sic] with me.”

“Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation,” Smith’s attorney Jon Fox told the AP in a statement on Monday. “I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained.”