Ex-Giant David Diehl joins Memphis coaching staff

Nearly a decade after his playing career ended, former Giants offensive lineman David Diehl is going to try his hand at coaching.

Diehl announced Monday that he has been hired as an offensive analyst on the University of Memphis football coaching staff, which likely ends his time as an analyst for Giants’ in-house media and the postgame radio broadcasts on WFAN.

David Diehl Getty Images

David Diehl holds the Lombardi Trophy after the Giants won the 2012 Super Bowl. Getty Images

“My Football Journey Continues & I Couldn’t Be More Proud & Excited To Announce That I Will Be Joining Head Coach Ryan Silverfield & The University of Memphis Football 2022 Coaching Staff,” Diehl wrote on Instagram. “I Haven’t Been This Driven, Motivated, & Focused Since Being Drafted By The New York Football Giants In 2003. Let’s Go Tigers!!!”

A 2003 fifth-round draft pick out of Illinois, Diehl started 160 of 164 career games over 11 seasons with the Giants. He won two Super Bowl rings before retiring following an injury-shortened 2013 season and beginning a broadcast career that also included stops at FOX, CBS Sports Network and SiriusXM.

Silverfield worked as an offensive line and defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of Diehl’s NFL career.