Ex-CBS analyst Gary McCord in talks with LIV Golf

LIV Golf may soon be adding a familiar voice to its broadcast team.

Gary McCord, a longtime golf commentator for CBS, confirmed to Golf Digest over the weekend that he has held a pair of meetings with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and a third meeting is scheduled for later this week.

“You always have to listen to what someone has to say when they are interested in offering you a job, especially at my age,” said McCord, who would join the tour for its 2023 season. “I’m basically rounding third here, career-wise, and it’s kind of nice to have the phone ring.”

While LIV Golf has quickly become notorious for its lucrative financial payouts, McCord insisted that money has nothing to do with his interest.

“I told my agent not to mention any numbers because I don’t want to make a decision just based on money,” McCord said.

McCord called “The Match” in 2020 for TNT. Getty Images for The Match

David Feherty, left, and Gary McCord in 2013. Getty Images

McCord’s broadcasting career with CBS ended following the 2019 season, when the network opted not to renew his contract.

McCord also mentioned being enticed by the possibility of a reunion with a pair of his former colleagues. The tour recently announced the addition of David Feherty — who worked with McCord at CBS and co-hosts a a weekly SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio program — as an analyst. Discussions, too, are ongoing between the tour and Charles Barkley, who previously joined McCord on several occasions for TNT’s coverage of “The Match.”

“I think it would be fun to ride in that clown car with those two,” McCord said. “There’s a lot of potential there for some entertaining ways of doing this. Right now, I’m just listening and taking it all in and seeing where this thing goes.

“Whatever your feelings right now about LIV — and everyone has their opinions — you can’t deny it’s the biggest thing going as far as what people are talking about, and it will be interesting to see what golf looks like in the next five years.”