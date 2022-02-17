The Hamden Journal

Ex-Angels employee found guilty in overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Ex-Angels employee found guilty in overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs

A jury found Eric Kay guilty of supplying the drugs that led to Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ death, Thursday.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead July 1, 2019, after the team had traveled from Los Angeles and before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers.

A coroner’s report said Skaggs had choked to death on his vomit, and a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone were in his system.

Kay, a public relations contact for the baseball team, was accused of providing the pitcher with counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.