Ex-Alabama QB Jay Barker avoids jail for attempted attack on wife

Former college football star Jay Barker dodged jail time after allegedly trying to hit his estranged wife Sara Evans and another person with his car earlier this year.

The former University of Alabama quarterback pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless endangerment after being charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the attempted attack on Evans in Nashville on January 15.

Barker, 49, was accused of trying to hit the country singer as she left a party at her neighbor’s house in a car with a person who was dropping her off at her home across the street.

As they backed out of the driveway, Evans reportedly told police she saw Barker “backing up his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them.” He missed and there was no collision.

Barker entered what is known as a “best interest” plea in connection with the case, meaning he acknowledged prosecutors had strong evidence, but did not admit guilt.

Former Alabama star Jay Barker is accused of trying to run over his estranged wife Sara Evans. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The Tuscaloosa sports radio talk show host was sentenced to a year of probation and is required to turn in any weapons and complete a 26-week batterers intervention program, TMZ reported.

Barker, a former college national champion who never took a snap in the NFL, was released from custody earlier this year after posting a $10,000 bond.

The couple are currently in the process of getting divorced, prosecutors told WKRN-TV.

With AP wires