Everything we learned from the NFL’s wild-card weekend

Six wild-card playoff games, including one on Monday night for the first time in NFL history, featured a few officiating and play-calling controversies and a handful of time-tested truths as we move closer toward finding out the participants for Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

Here are seven takeaways and observations from the opening three-day postseason weekend:

Dak Prescott. Getty Images

1. Those two give-up sneaks called by the Giants the previous weekend at least won’t go down as the most embarrassing and egregious quarterback runs of the 2021 season, not after Dallas coach Mike McCarthy signed off on offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s decision to go with a quarterback draw by Dak Prescott from the opposing 41-yard line down by six points with 14 seconds remaining in their loss to the 49ers.