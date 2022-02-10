Every trade, player, draft pick and team involved

The 2022 NBA Trade Deadline has passed us by and there was no shortage of players and draft picks on the move.

Headlined by the blockbuster deal that saw the Nets send All-Star guard James Harden to the 76ers for All-Star guard Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, this trade deadline will certainly be one to remember.

How many teams made trades? How many players were on the move? How many draft picks were sent out?

We have answers to all these questions, along with a running list of every trade from the deadline below.

2022 NBA Trade Deadline by the numbers

Trades made: 15

Teams involved in trades: 22

Players traded: 56

Draft picks traded: 24 (7 first-rounders, 17 second-rounders)

22 out of the 30 teams in the NBA made at least one move at the trade deadline.

The most active teams were the Trail Blazers, Celtics, Spurs and Pacers who all made three trades.

The Kings, Clippers and Wizards all made two trades apiece, while the Cavaliers, Pelicans, Heat, Thunder, Jazz, Bucks, Pistons, Raptors, Magic, 76ers, Nets, Mavericks, Hornets, Rockets and Suns all made one.

The only teams who were not involved in a deadline deal were the Bulls, Hawks, Knicks, Warriors, Grizzlies, Nuggets, Timberwolves and Lakers.

Every trade made at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

The big trades

76ers acquire James Harden from Nets for Ben Simmons

The blockbuster deal of the day: the 76ers acquired All-Star guard Harden from the Nets for All-Star guard Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.

The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Kings acquire Domantas Sabonis from Pacers for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield

The Kings sent shockwaves across NBA Twitter when they elected to deal young star guard Haliburton, along with Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, to the Pacers for All-Star forward Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a second-round pick.

Jeremy Lamb AND Justin Holiday. https://t.co/0GbRwKcRBP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

Pelicans land CJ McCollum from Trail Blazers

This trade brought an end to the nine-year backcourt pairing of McCollum and Damian Lillard.

The Trail Blazers sent McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell to the Pelicans for Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada and a first-round pick.

Portland is finalizing acquiring Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky and draft compensation in the CJ McCollum trade, sources said. https://t.co/or5Ay22rZ3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2022

Alexander-Walker was later dealt to the Jazz in a three-team trade.

Wizards land Kristaps Porzinigs from Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans

Perhaps one of the more surprising deals of the day, the Mavericks traded star big man Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Wizards for Dinwiddie and Bertans.

Dallas has spent this entire deadline day trying to find a home for Porzingis’ considerable contract, league sources say, and they have struck a deal with the Wizards to send the oft-injured big man to Washington for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. https://t.co/m0WUa52K4A — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 10, 2022

Other trades made