Evander Kane injury update after ‘extremely scary’ skate gash

Evander Kane is “on the mend.”

The Edmonton Oilers star took to Twitter Wednesday morning to provide an injury update after his left wrist was accidentally cut by the skate of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon in the second period Tuesday night, immediately causing blood to pour onto the ice. Kane raced to the bench in a panic asking for treatment and he was later taken to a hospital.

“Thank you all for the kind wishes and prayers from over the past several hours,” Kane wrote in his message. “Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I’m still in a little bit of shock.

“I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury. Without all of you I know things would’ve been much worse and I’m sincerely grateful.

“I won’t be back next game, but I will be back and I look forward to being back on the ice playing the game I love alongside my teammates in front of our great fans.”

Oilers wing Evander Kane had his left wrist sliced open by Lightning forward Pat Maroon’s skate during the second period on Nov. 8, 2022. AP

Oilers wing Evander Kane rushes to the bench after his left wrist is cut by a skate on Nov. 8, 2022. AP

The Oilers said Tuesday night that the 31-year-old was “stable” and was set to undergo a procedure.

“It’s scary, certainly scary,” Kane’s teammate, Connor McDavid, told reporters after their 3-2 win over Tampa Bay. “I think you could feel the energy in the entire rink kind of just get sucked out. We’re thinking about him. We’re hearing he’s doing OK, but that’s obviously initial.”