Evan Neal good bet to go in top five of the 2022 NFL Draft

It wasn’t long ago that Alabama OT Evan Neal was the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. While that’s no longer the case, Neal is still in great position to be selected in the top five.

The Jaguars, Houston Texans, New York Jets and New York Giants with picks in the top five are all desperate for offensive line help. Neal and N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu are fighting to be the first offensive linemen off the board.

Houston appears locked in on an offensive tackle at three. However, if the Texans decide to go with Ekwonu, it will be hard for the Jets and Giants to both pass on Neal. Those three teams combined to give up 135 sacks last season and all have invested in young quarterbacks.

Another reason I like Neal’s under is because it’s a weak quarterback class. Typically one or two quarterbacks are selected in the top five but that won’t be the case this year. After QB, the two most coveted players are pass rushers and left tackles. Look for those two positions to dominate the first five picks.

A rumor surfaced that Neal’s medicals scared some teams off but more reputable media members said it was false. With four potential suitors in the Top 5 picks, take the under on Neal’s draft position.

The play: Evan Neal Under 5.5 (+105)