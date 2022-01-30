The Hamden Journal

Evan McPherson perfect for Bengals en route to Super Bowl 2022

Drafting Joe Burrow as your franchise quarterback two years ago obviously helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

Drafting a kicker who doesn’t miss, it turns out, helped them get there, too.

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson remains perfect through the AFC playoffs, connecting on 12 consecutive field-goal attempts — four in each of Cincinnati’s three wins — including a 31 yarder with 9:26 remaining in overtime in Sunday’s AFC Championship game to down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City.

McPherson, the Bengals’ 22-year-old fifth-round pick (149th overall) out of Florida, also had drilled a 52-yard field goal as time expired for a 19-16 road win over the top-seeded Titans last week in the divisional round.

He also made kicks of 32 and 31 yards Sunday through the first three quarters and a go-ahead 52-yarder in the fourth to help the Bengals come back from an 18-point deficit to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988-89 season.

