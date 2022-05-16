Evan Holyfield upset in shocking KO loss to electrician

Evan Holyfield did not look like The Real Deal on Saturday.
Holyfield, the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, took the first loss of his career at TrillerVerz 5, a stunning knockout defeat to Jurmain McDonald, who is an electrician in his day job, according to Yahoo Sports. The 24-year-old Holyfield is now 9-1.
McDonald capitalized on a lackluster Holyfield jab attempt by connecting with an overhand right to send Holyfield to the canvas.
Holyfield seemed to handle the loss well, writing on Twitter, “Blessed to be in good health, and that was good shot no cap! Hope I didn’t disappoint too many folk, but I promise I’ll make up for it. Definitely still have my sights on being world champion!”
McDonald, 32, was 6-5 before his massive upset. Holyfield was a -10000 favorite at some sportsbooks, according to Yahoo Sports. Haymakers TV said after the fight McDonald said he had to go to work on Monday for his electrician job.
Holyfield, a light middleweight, began his professional boxing career in 2019.