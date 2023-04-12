Evan Gattis makes shocking admissions on Astros cheating scandal

Yankees fans thought they were done hearing about the cheating 2017 Astros — and then a member of that team decided to start tweeting.

Evan Gattis, who played for Houston from 2015-18, fired off a series of explosive tweets on Monday night, saying he took part in the team’s sign-stealing scandal and got into specifics on how the team took advantage of their prior knowledge in the 2017 World Series against the Dodgers.

“I remember knowing what was coming against [Clayton] Kershaw,” Gattis tweeted, in response to a question as to whether or not “the trash cans were out in full force for the World Series.”

“As a team we swung and missed a handful of times only against him,” Gattis continued.

The Astros jumped on Kershaw in Game 5 of that series, a memorable 13-12 barnburner that went into extra innings and which Houston eventually won.

Kershaw, coming off an All-Star season, gave up six earned runs on four hits through 4 ⅔ innings in that game with only two strikeouts.

Gattis got a hit off Kershaw in the third inning of that game, though it was nullified by a Marwin Gonzalez double play during the next at-bat.





Evan Gattis Getty Images

Gattis had his own heroics in Game 7 of that year’s ALCS against the Yankees — a team they took seven games to beat despite knowing what pitches were coming.

The catcher hit a home run off C.C. Sabathia in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie on the way to Houston’s 4-0 win.

Gattis admitted that he knew what pitch was coming as the Astros put the final nail in the 2017 Yankees’ coffin.

“So you knew what pitch from CC was coming in Game 7?” a Twitter user asked him.

“Yes,” Gattis responded.





Evan Gattis celebrates after hitting his solo home run off C.C. Sabathia in the 2017 ALCS Getty Images

The Astros infamously used a complex sign-stealing scheme during their run in 2017 and ’18, banging on trash cans when they knew certain pitches were coming from opposing hurlers.

Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Lunhow were fired as a result, and the team lost its first-and-second-round draft picks in 2020 and ’21 and was fined $5 million.

Alex Cora, the Astros bench coach in 2017, and Carlos Beltran, an Astros player in 2017 whom MLB found to be involved in the scheme, were later fired from managerial jobs at the Red Sox and Mets, respectively.

Cora returned to the Red Sox as manager in 2021 after sitting out one season, and Beltran is currently a member of the Mets front office after a stint as an analyst for the YES Network.

No players were ever suspended.