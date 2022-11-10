Evan Fournier’s struggles may cost him Knicks’ rotation spot

When Quentin Grimes replaced Evan Fournier in the Knicks’ starting lineup last Friday, coach Tom Thibodeau said the move was made to get a look at the second-year guard with the other starters.

When Grimes’ left foot discomfort returned and he missed the next two games, Cam Reddish was his replacement.

The reason then?

“We wanted to get a look at a different grouping to see if that would give us a spark,” Thibodeau said before the Knicks and Nets met for the first time this season on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center.

In other words, the Knicks weren’t getting enough out of Fournier, and they still aren’t. Certainly not enough to continue to give the player who will earn $18 million this season major minutes.

Since his demotion, Fournier hasn’t logged more than 14 minutes. He has more turnovers (five) than made field goals (three). Even with Grimes out for the last two games, the defensively-challenged Fournier has logged a combined 23 minutes. The 30-year-old Frenchman is averaging 8.1 points and shooting 39.7 percent from the field, both well below his career averages.

The Knicks need to see more out of Evan Fournier, or allocate his minutes elsewhere. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Asked about Fournier on Wednesday, Thibodeau opted not to be critical, accentuating the positives he brings.

“He’s handled everything like you would expect,” the coach said. “He’s a pro’s pro. He stays ready. Whatever he can do to help the team, that’s what he’ll do.”

But Fournier hasn’t provided any value so far in this role. It will be interesting to see what Thibodeau does if Grimes is able to stay healthy and Reddish continues to play well. Fournier may be the odd man out, unless the Knicks are going to play 11 guys.

“Those things are never easy. You always have to ask your team and we talk about it at the beginning of the year — everyone has to sacrifice something for the team to bring the best out of the team,” Thibodeau said. “For some guys it’s not starting and coming off the bench. Other guys it’s not getting as many shots or as many minutes. Some guys are on the outside of the rotation, but those things change really quickly.

“The challenge is to make sure you stay ready whenever you’re called upon. Whatever role you’re asked to play, star in that role. Embrace the role. Put the team first. I think we have a number of guys that have done that.”

Last year, Thibodeau waited until the 20th game of the season to shake up his starting lineup, but he wasn’t nearly as patient this season. That may be because he had better options in Grimes and Reddish, while last season the Knicks really lacked a point guard to replace Kemba Walker. Reddish, the former lottery pick who has contributed throughout the early part of the regular season at both ends of the floor, made his third straight start on Wednesday.

“I think he’s gotten a lot more comfortable,” Thibodeau said of Reddish, who came to the Knicks last year in a January trade with the Hawks. “His teammates have gotten to know him, he’s gotten to know his teammates. He’s gotten to know the system better and each day he’s shown improvement.”