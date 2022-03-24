Evan Fournier sets Knicks’ single-season 3-point record

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Move over, John Starks.

Evan Fournier broke the Knicks’ single-season 3-point record by sinking four 3-pointers by late in the third quarter Wednesday, giving him 218 to pass Starks, in the team’s 121-106 win over the Hornets at Spectrum Center.

“That’s the only regret — not to get the record at home,” Fournier said. “It would’ve been really incredible. It’s just how the season went.”

With the Hornets reducing the Knicks’ 19-point lead to six in the third, Fournier’s record-setting basket came from the left wing and put the Knicks up nine points with 1:38 left — a key basket.

“Just before that, I had three good looks that I missed off the catch,” Fournier said. “I made a joke on the bench I want to hit a good-looking 3 for the record. It just happened I had a good mismatch with [Mason] Plumlee in front of me. He kept backing it up. So I had a wide-open step-back.”

Evan Fournier goes up for a shot during the Knicks’ 121-106 win over the Hornets. NBAE via Getty Images

In the first half, Fournier hit three 3-pointers to tie Starks’ franchise single-season record of 217 set in 1995. Fournier’s tying 3 was a left-corner attempt with the Frenchman falling backward.

Fournier, who signed as a free agent last August to four years and $78 million, said last week that he had never met Starks, who sent Fournier a congratulatory message on social media.

“I have a lot of emotions. I’m proud, happy,’’ Fournier said. “I’m thankful for all the assists I got from my teammates. Guys putting me in the situation to break the record. The fact it’s such a big, historical franchise, take the record from John Starks, famous guy, famous player. It’s hard to put words on exactly how I feel, but I’m going to be calling friends and parents. It’s going to be a great night.’’

Kemba Walker, who shut down his season at the All-Star break, has been spending most of his time in Charlotte where his family still lives.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said he hasn’t talked to Walker and had no idea if he would attend the game. [He didn’t].

“I don’t know, that [the breakup] was discussed with Leon [Rose] and Kemba,’’ Thibodeau said.

Walker has one year and $9 million left on his pact. The Knicks wouldn’t do a buyout now because he can be a trade asset as an expiring deal.