Evan Fournier needed ‘a couple of months to understand’ role

MIAMI — It took until Jan. 1, but Evan Fournier found his niche as a Knicks 3-point sniper and has landed in the franchise record books, supplanting John Starks.

As Fournier explained, the way coach Tom Thibodeau used him as a 3-point specialist is something he wasn’t used to in his stops in Orlando, for six-plus seasons, and half a season in Boston in 2020-21.

“I feel like it really took me a couple of months to figure out how I would be able to help this team,’’ Fournier said Wednesday night in Charlotte after smashing Starks’ single-season record of 217 3-pointers. “I want to thank Thibs for putting me in that position. That’s what he expected from me. It took me a couple of months to understand that.’’

Upon his signing, the Knicks talked up Fournier’s ability to create off the dribble as a key upgrade over the departed Reggie Bullock. Fournier became more of a 3-point marksman but was held out of fourth quarters because of his defense.

Evan Fourier set the Knicks’ single-season three pointers record against the Hornets. AP

“I’ve always been an aggressive player, coming off curls and stuff,’’ Fournier said. “We have guys that do that already. My role was going to be different from the start. To find a reason and understand what’s expected of you when you’re new, sometime it takes a little bit. Since January, I feel a lot better and really understand my role and it’s been better since then.’’

In Charlotte, Fournier needed three 3s to tie Starks, and he drained four. The record-setter also was a big-time shot, after Charlotte made a run, cutting the Hornets’ deficit to six points in the third quarter. Fournier drained the 3 and the home team wilted.

Starks taped a message for Fournier congratulating him on the record.

“Keep shooting it,’’ Starks said at the end. Fournier, one of the most candid Knicks in media interviews, was touched.

However, the early tone of this disappointing season centered on the Knicks’ adjustment to the new starting backcourt of Kemba Walker and Fournier. Julius Randle often referred to the chemistry change in a negative way.

Though Walker’s signing turned disastrous, Fournier’s looks respectable, even if he was shopped at the trade deadline after signing a four-year, $78 million deal. His trade value surely has risen.

Evan Fournier Robert Sabo

“Great accomplishment,’’ Thibodeau said. “Also recognize Starks, as crazy as he is, he’s held that record for a long time. But it’s great, great for Evan. He’s a pro’s pro. I think like with most shooters, and he’s an accomplished guy in the league, you have to have a short memory. We know Starks had probably the shortest memory of all. He always thought the next one was going in.’’

The coach acknowledged Fournier’s first couple of months weren’t stellar. Besides draining 218 3s, he’s doing it at a sweet 39.7 percentage and has been the most durable Knick, playing in 71 of 73 games. His career periodically has been marked by nagging injuries.

“I think anytime you come into a new situation, if you’re a shooter it takes a little time to settle in. Your teammates have to get to know you, you have to get to know them,’’ Thibodeau said. “But he’s been playing really well.’’