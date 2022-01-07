Evan Engram accepts Giants fans’ jeers: ‘Hold you accountable’

Evan Engram could teach a class called “Restraint 101” to New York athletes who cannot handle the pressure of expectations.

After slumping, the Mets’ Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez and Kevin Pillar introduced the “thumbs-down” gesture this past August as a response to booing from fans, Knicks star Julius Randle took it to another level by explaining his replicated thumbs down Thursday actually was his way of telling fans to “Shut the f–k up.”

Three of those four athletes were cashing bigger paychecks and playing in New York for about a minute compared to Engram’s five-year roller-coaster with the Giants, which could end Sunday against Washington. No one on the Giants has heard more boos than Engram — the miscast symbol for five years of losing well beyond his control. And teammate Leonard Williams even has antagonized fans by waving for louder boos.

Evan Engram has dealt with boos throughout his Giants career. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

“I just don’t feel it’s my place,” Engram said of not fighting back. “My job is to perform and play well for my team and to do whatever I can to win, and the fans’ job is to support and be there, tell the truth and be honest — which this fan base is very much that. I never took it personal.”

Engram, 27, was selected to the Pro Bowl team in 2020 and leads the Giants with three touchdown catches this season, but fans direct weekly vitriol at him on social media. He was cheered when subbing out of a game after a dropped pass in Week 3. Still, he never has stopped being a class act.

<br />

“People have disrespected me my whole life and my whole career,” Engram said. “This place is a place where you play well, they’re going to support you and they’re going to ride for you and they’re going to fight for you. You play bad and you’re not living up to expectations, they’re going to let you know.

“They’re going to hold you accountable. I learned that very fast coming into this league and coming to this team. I love our fan base no matter what. That’s just how I am. That’s how I operate. I just go out there and just be me in my own little world.”

Engram likely would benefit mentally from a change of scenery in upcoming free agency. Six of the top 17 tight ends in snap counts this season are free agents, so it will be a competitive market.

“I’m still where my feet are,” he said. “We’re preparing to try to go win this last game. Obviously, free agency, all that stuff is out of my hands and out of my control. I’m definitely going to savor the moment and try to go out and have fun with my team and bring a win for our last one.”

WRs Kadarius Toney (shoulder) and John Ross (knee) were ruled out for Sunday. FB Cullen Gillaspia (knee) and RG Will Hernandez (ankle) are questionable. Hernandez is the only offensive lineman to make every start this season.

Giants head coach Joe Judge’s job security has been a major topic all week — more so than at any point in his two years on the job. Was it more tumultuous than normal?

“No,” Judge said. “I’m concerned about getting our players ready to go. One more practice as a team. We get to play in the snow and have some fun. We’re going to embrace this opportunity, not look back and say we wish we had done it differently.”