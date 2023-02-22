Estevan Florial running out of chances with Yankees

TAMPA — Estevan Florial’s tools — a cannon of a right arm, good speed, impressive raw power — have captured the Yankees’ attention for years. But his sixth big league camp could be his final one with the club.

Every year since 2018, Florial has received an invitation to major league camp. The talent is still there, but the prospect luster has faded for a 25-year-old still trying to prove himself in the majors.

Florial is out of options, which means the Yankees cannot cut him from the roster and send him directly to the minors. If Florial does not make the team, he would be exposed to waivers and could be claimed by another team.

He is trying not to worry about the possibility because he “absolutely” thinks he can crack the 26-man roster out of camp.





Yankees outfielder Estevan Florial waits for a pitch during a recent batting practice at Steinbrenner Field. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“It’s just the mentality of coming here and try to make the team,” Florial said after practice Wednesday. “It doesn’t matter if I’m out of options or if I wasn’t. Just come here and do the best I can. In the end, they make the decision.”

Florial is coming off his best season in the upper minors, having mastered Triple-A pitching his second time around. With Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Dominican Republic native posted the 11th-best qualifying OPS in the International League (.849) while knocking 16 home runs and stealing 39 bases in 101 games.

He still struggled to make enough contact, striking out 140 times, which remained an issue when he spent sporadic time in the big leagues in May, August and September. Florial had just three hits and 13 strikeouts in 35 plate appearances, finishing with an .097 average in 17 major league games.

Florial, who debuted in 2020 and played 11 major league games in 2021, credited the coaches and a slightly tweaked swing for his Triple-A progress, but knows he will have to make a leap to earn more time in The Bronx. By not being more active this offseason, the Yankees at least have left open the possibility for Florial to surprise his way onto the roster.

General manager Brian Cashman did not bring in an experienced left fielder, leaving the spot for Aaron Hicks (the favorite) and Oswaldo Cabrera (who plays everywhere and has options) to fight over. A good spring might not make Florial the Opening Day starter, but he could position himself as a speedy and capable fourth outfielder with a bat that so far has been more about potential than results.

Florial tried not to pay attention to the Yankees’ offseason moves.

“I tried to put that out of my mind,” said Florial, who mostly has played center field in the minors. “To me, if they put me out there, I would be more than happy. I want to be a good teammate — it doesn’t matter where they put me, left, center, wherever.

“I want to help the team.”