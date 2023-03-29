Estevan Florial poised to make Yankees’ Opening Day roster

Barring a late move, Estevan Florial appears headed for his first Opening Day roster.

The Yankees announced on Wednesday that they have released outfielder Rafael Ortega, clearing the way for Florial to make the 26-man roster on Thursday as the last bench piece unless the team has a trade or waiver claim coming.

Florial, 25, is out of minor league options, meaning the Yankees would have to expose him to waivers if he does not make the roster out of camp.

The former top prospect has taken 54 career at-bats in the big leagues, but has yet to put all of his tools together to stick with the Yankees.

The outfielder hit just .167 with a .548 OPS and five steals in spring training, at times flashing his potential but other times showing his swing-and-miss tendencies – with 19 strikeouts in 49 plate appearances.





Estevan Florial hits a home run during the Yankees’ exhibition game against the Blue Jays on March 14, 2023. Getty Images

Florial may take the roster spot of Harrison Bader, who will begin the season on the injured list with a strained oblique.

The Yankees are expected to use a mix of Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks in center field – with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Oswaldo Cabrera also trying the position in spring training – until Bader returns, though Florial provides another insurance option there as a true center fielder.

His speed off the bench could also be valuable, after stealing 39 bases last season at Triple-A with the bigger bases and limited pickoffs already in play.

Ortega, a non-roster invitee, had a hot start to the spring before finishing batting .162 with a .806 OPS and two steals.

Besides Florial, the Yankees have at least one more move to make before setting their Opening Day roster.





After optioning Greg Weissert to Triple-A and reassigning Ian Hamilton there on Tuesday, there is an open bullpen spot, which could be filled by a trade or waiver claim.