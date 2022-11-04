ESPN’s Nicole Briscoe on ’emotional’ NYC Marathon journey with husband Ryan

Last year’s New York City marathon was filled with “emotional” moments for ESPN anchor Nicole Briscoe and her husband, professional racecar driver Ryan Briscoe.

With the highly anticipated event canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple — who has been married since 2009 — recalled making their way through the boroughs in November 2021 as a jubilant Brooklyn crowd celebrated every stride they made in the 26.2-mile journey.

“We were both saying last year how emotional it was coming up through Brooklyn, with all the crowds cheering and everything, it’s just incredible,” Ryan, 41, recently recounted to The Post.

Nicole Briscoe and Ryan Briscoe are seen during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 7, 2021. New York Road Runners via Getty

“Brooklyn made me cry several times. In a good way, obviously.”

Though moments from that race are forever ingrained in their memories, the Briscoes are looking ahead to the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, which gets underway this weekend. For Nicole, 42, she’s entering this year’s marathon with a different outlook compared to last, as she was just months removed from knee surgery at the time.

“I think I feel stronger because I’ve had more of a chance to sort of make it a well-rounded training plan,” Nicole said.

Nicole Briscoe and Ryan Briscoe hold up their racing bibs ahead of the TCS New York City Marathon in November 2021.

Nicole Briscoe is seen during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 7, 2021.

Ryan Briscoe is seen during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 7, 2021.



“Last year was literally just get to the finish line,” she later added. “Eight months after ACL surgery that felt like a pretty big deal.”

Marathon running has served as an outlet for Nicole for some time. Upon going through some personal challenges, Nicole turned to exercise and found herself “hooked,” not just because of the physical benefits, but the emotional ones, too.

“I did it once and I was like, ‘Well, maybe I can do it again and be faster,’ and then it just becomes sort of this, you don’t want to say addiction because it’s a good thing, but it becomes this thing that you’re hooked on. Whether it’s getting to that day and actually accomplishing the goal or not, or if it’s having something that sort of keeps you honest and holds you accountable in the lead up to it,” she said.

Nicole Briscoe and Ryan Briscoe celebrate completing the 2021 New York City Marathon on Nov. 7, 2021. Instagram/Ryan Briscoe

Ryan, though, didn’t take up marathon running until a few short years ago, when Nicole was in the midst of preparing for the Hartford Half Marathon in 2018.

“I watched her train for it and follow a proper plan and schedule and I was like, ‘I think I’d really like to do that as well,’” the Sydney, Australia, native said.

When it comes to marathon prep, the couple “trains adjacent to each other,” according to Nicole, as they have their own needs to focus on. That said, she and Ryan still enjoy the shared experience together.

Nicole Briscoe and Ryan Briscoe smile after finishing the New York City Half-Marathon on March 20, 2022.

Nicole Briscoe participates in the New York City Half-Marathon on March 20, 2022.



“We’re sort of doing the same things at the same time, we’ve gone on some runs together, we’ve gone cycling together, we often do those things but I think as it starts to get more specific towards our own needs we have our own [plan],” Ryan said.

Competing in races has become a family affair for Nicole and Ryan, as their daughters, Finley, 8, and Blake, 6, have also taken part in 5Ks.

“You get to see their little faces and how proud they are of themselves, and you kind of help them work through those moments that you go through yourself as a runner when it’s hard and you’re like, ‘God, I just want to quit,’” Nicole said.

The “SportsCenter” anchor recalled one moment in particular with daughter Blake, and how some words of encouragement helped her finish the race proudly.

“She thought she was done, and we kind of needed to build her back up and remind her that she’s going to be so proud of herself, and she really was, she came over the crest at the end, little arms started going and it’s cool as a parent to see them sort of embrace it, but also the pride that they feel in themselves,” Nicole said.

Much like how Nicole and Ryan have served as sources of support for their daughters, the couple’s children have done the same for them on race days.

Nicole Briscoe and her daughters support Ryan Briscoe during the New York City marathon in November 2019.

Nicole and Ryan Briscoe take part in a 5K with their daughters, Blake and Finley, in September 2022.



“It doesn’t matter if it’s a half-marathon or a full, to me, when you’re getting tired at the end, I’ll tell myself I’m going to get to see them and getting to see them at the finish line, it’s a huge reward,” Nicole said.

“I’ll never forget last year, coming up that hill at the last bend, I saw my oldest with a sign and she was jumping up and down, and your heart just wants to burst.”

The 2022 TCS New York City Marathon begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.