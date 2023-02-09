ESPN’s Mina Kimes set for huge payday in NFL TV free agency

PHOENIX — The biggest NFL TV free agent this offseason might be the smallest analyst in the game. The contract of ESPN’s Mina Kimes is up and she should crack into seven figures when all is said and done.

Sportscasting free agency is not like the players’ version, in which there are known lists. Not to be thwarted on something so important, The Post has spent part of Super Bowl week talking to executives, agents and sportscasters to compile who are among the most attractive potential NFL analysts this offseason.

After an NFL TV announcer bonanza of more than half a billion dollars last offseason, which included Tom Brady (10 years $375 million), Troy Aikman (five years, $90 million) and Joe Buck (five years, $75 million) this offseason might not be as sensational, but there will be movement. And, the beauty of it all is, there could be surprises.

Let’s take a look at some of the most sought-after people, whose contracts are up or have just retired from playing or still might:

Kimes, ESPN

Kimes, 37, could experience the biggest jump in pay, to earn what many of her male peers make. Kimes started as a writer at ESPN, which means her salary was lower than what ex-player TV analysts begin with. It is believed she is not at seven figures, but it seems hard to argue that she is not as valuable as her fellow NFL studio analysts.





Mina Kimes has been a rising star at ESPN. Getty Images

Bill Simmons, the head of Ringer, told The Washington Post that he is interested in hiring Kimes. (That’s tampering! Simmons will have to forfeit two second-round picks in his next fantasy draft).

If we were producing one of the Sunday pregame shows — be it CBS, NBC, Fox or ESPN — we would put her on the air. Yes, it would be groundbreaking, but, more importantly, it would be deserved.

J.J. Watt, retired future Hall of Famer

Watt did the meet-and-greet rounds last offseason. He has the look of Fox’s Howie Long, an all-time defensive end with a presence in the studio. It is a different world than when Long entered, as ex-players have more avenues to do media, be it podcasts or through one of the betting platforms. If Watt were to go into TV, then I could see NBC making some sense with its new prime-time Big Ten pregame and then “Football Night in America.” That said, Watt doesn’t need to do it, as he made $130 million as a player, according to Spotrac.

Marcus Spears, ESPN

Spears could be atop these rankings. There are not that many former players who understand TV as well as Spears does. He is informative and has a Southern style that is a bit similar to Charles Barkley’s. He can own a screen.

With Kimes and the rest of the “NFL Live” crew, Spears has made that show a very important part of football fans’ regimen.

The Sunday shows don’t own the same level of importance they once did when the NFL wasn’t discussed on-air 24/7, but, if that is considered a higher platform, Spears is someone that has earned that next step.





Marcus Spears holds a deep understanding of television. Getty Images





J.J. Watt recently retired after a 12-year career. USA TODAY Sports

Peter Schrager, NFL Network, Fox Sports

Schrager always brings the energy on “Good Morning Football” and has major connections throughout the league, which makes his reports on coaches and players very well-sourced and accurate.

He is sort of a reporter and entertainer in the football world, which could translate in other venues. Mike Greenberg is the undisputed captain of “Get Up” and is not going anywhere, but Schrager strikes us as someone who could lead a program like that, where football is king but it delves into other sports.

*Devin McCourty and Taylor Lewan

These two come with an asterisk, because they have not retired. If they do, they will have media offers.

Both have really good personalities. Last offseason, at the NFL broadcasting boot camp, Devin and Jason McCourty were the stars of the sessions that are designed to prepare players for careers in broadcasting after their playing careers end. Jason, in his rookie sports media season, has already had a really good year with his work on GMFB and was really impressive as an analyst on Westwood One’s games.

Meanwhile, Lewan already does a Barstool Sports podcast, “Bussin’ with the Boys,” and has an infectious personality. We are not yet saying he can be another Pat McAfee, but he has a strong interest in media and owns an energy that could translate to the screen in a lot of ways.