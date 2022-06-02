ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy, Woj out for NBA Finals Game 1 due to COVID

ESPN lead NBA game analyst Jeff Van Gundy and insider Adrian Wojnarowski are both out for Game 1 of the NBA Finals due to COVID, The Post has learned.

The duo joins Mike Breen on the COVID list. As of Thursday morning, Breen’s availability for Game 1 was still undecided. While he felt better Breen still needed to pass all of the NBA and Disney protocols. If Breen is not cleared for Game 1, then Mark Jones was slated to call it, as he did in replacing Breen on Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Reached for comment, ESPN confirmed that Van Gundy and Wojnarowski are out and that it is still waiting for clearance on Breen’s status.

During that Game 7, Van Gundy sounded noticeably hoarse, leading to concern that he, too, may be sick.

With Van Gundy out for Game 1, Breen or Jones will team with Mark Jackson in a two-man booth. ESPN has Doris Burke on radio, where she is an analyst with P.J. Carlesimo and play-by-player Marc Kestecher.

The hope for Van Gundy is to rejoin Jackson and Breen by Game 2 in Los Angeles, which is Sunday.

Jeff Van Gundy (c.) with Mike Breen (r.) and Mark Jackson (l.) Getty Images

Adrian Wojnarowski NBAE via Getty Images

Wojnarowski appears on “NBA Countdown,” but his main role for ESPN is breaking news for the network. He could join the crew in Boston or could potentially work remotely.