ESPN’s Adam Schefter likes tweets bashing his now-validated report on Tom Brady’s retirement

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter had some fun scrolling through Twitter on Tuesday.

Following the official confirmation of Tom Brady’s retirement via an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, Schefter was caught taking a victory lap of sorts by liking several posts that criticized his reporting about Brady’s plans earlier in the weekend.

Several of the days-old posts that were found in Schefter’s liked tweets made fun of the strange situation and questioned the NFL journalist’s credibility.

Adam Schefter has jumped the gun on the two biggest NFL stories of the past 12 months — and he might end up wrong on both. — Matthew Freedman (@MattFtheOracle) January 29, 2022

Adam Schefter walking back his Tom Brady tweet pic.twitter.com/mGOgXS3yLY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 1, 2022

Adam Schefter when he and ESPN jumped the gun on the Tom Brady retirement announcement. pic.twitter.com/hDGX1rav6P — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 29, 2022

IYER: Why there will never be a ‘Next Tom Brady’

Schefter and Jeff Darlington initially broke the news in a report on Saturday that said Brady planned to retire from the NFL after 22 seasons. However, Brady’s agent later contradicted the report and said that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be announcing his decision on retirement “soon.” After more contradictory reports emerged throughout the day, ESPN released a statement that they stand by Schefter and Darlington’s reporting.

Brady addressed the reports during an appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray on Monday night and explained that he was evaluating the decision to retire on a day-to-day basis.

“I’m still going through the process,” Brady said during the podcast on Monday night. “When the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision.”

MORE: Why is Tom Brady called the GOAT?

Brady officially confirmed his retirement less than 24 hours later Tuesday morning via Instagram, thanking the Buccaneers organization as well as head coach Bruce Arians, the city of Tampa and his friends and family. He also mentioned that he will be focusing his time and energy on “other things that require his attention.”