ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ shakeup shows belief in Karl Ravech

The topic: ESPN revamped its “Sunday Night Baseball” lineup, placing Karl Ravech, David Cone and Eduardo Perez in the weekly booth while adding eight “Kay-Rod” alternative broadcasts, featuring Alex Rodriguez and longtime Yankees broadcaster and ESPN radio host, Michael Kay.

Let’s do some takeaways.

1) While Rodriguez will always receive the headlines because he’s A-Rod, the sports media story here is Ravech. ESPN has decided he is a franchise player when it comes to baseball. We like him much more as a studio guy than a play-by-player, but he will be front and center on all things baseball for ESPN, justifying a well into seven-figure salary.