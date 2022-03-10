ESPN insider Jeff Passan’s Twitter hacked during lockout

Hackers picked a heck of a day to seize Jeff Passan’s Twitter account.

One minute the ESPN MLB insider was breaking the news that the MLB and MLBPA had come to an agreement on the international draft, which was a major hurdle for the two sides to clear, and before you knew it he was apparently hacked by crypto scammers.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan’s Twitter account was hacked by crypto/NFT scammers in the thick of MLB lockout news. Screengrab / Twitter

The apparent hackers changed his account name to “Jeff.eth (Jeff Passan)” and retweeted several posts from the account @SkulltoonsNFT.

As the world waits with bated breath to find out if the MLB lockout has officially concluded, this is about the worst time possible for Passan – one of the odds-on favorites to break the news – to lose access to his Twitter.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan ESPN

An ESPN spokesperson told The Post, “We’re in the process of addressing it.”