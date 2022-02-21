ESPN hopes stability keeps NFL studio shows rolling on

Sign up here to get Andrew Marchand’s Sports Clicker delivered to your inbox each Monday morning.

News: ESPN is hoping to re-sign all of its NFL TV studio free agents, according to sources.

Countdown chemistry: While the weekday show, “NFL Live” has surpassed “Sunday NFL Countdown” in a lot of ways in terms of relevance, ESPN has no plans to shuffle the on-air staff for each program. The network hopes to re-sign Countdown’s Randy Moss, Matt Hasselbeck and host Sam Ponder, according to sources.

7-figure show: ESPN’s efforts may not be completely successful, but the goal is to keep the Countdown group, which also includes Tedy Bruschi and Rex Ryan, in place. Though Countdown is not growing in the ratings like Live, its Super Bowl Sunday number of 1.1 million viewers was the most on cable that day, aside from Chris Berman’s “NFL PrimeTime,” which just beat it.