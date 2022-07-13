ESPN apologizes for fake Ja Morant quote from Ballsack Sports

ESPN’s “This Just In” suffered low blow after running an entire segment on a fake Ja Morant quote, apologizing for the mistake on air Tuesday.

In the bogus statement, which originated from the parody Twitter account Ballsack Sports, Morant claimed Michael Jordan would be seen as “just another superstar” if he were to play in today’s NBA.

“If you put MJ in today’s game he’s just another superstar,” the fake quote, which was liked over 25,000 times on Twitter, read. “We got me, Steph, Luka, Dame, Trae – and then guys like Bron, KD, Giannis, Kawhi – it’s not just one superstar and a bunch of you know, average dudes, you feel?”

The quote was a play on Taylor Rooks’ real interview with Morant, in which the Memphis Grizzlies point guard claimed he “would’ve cooked” Jordan, later asserting he’s “never going to go and say nobody going to beat me 1-on-1.”

Still, ESPN decided to not only roll with it, but dedicate an entire segment to it. Following Monday’s “This Just In” segment, Rooks and Morant were quick to bash the network for their false reporting and demanded it be corrected.

“He absolutely did not say this in the interview,” Rooks tweeted. “And I can’t believe it was broadcast that he did. There should be a correction issued for that,” she wrote, tagging ESPN.

David Jacoby, Ja Morant ESPN; Bleacher Report

Morant responded to Rooks’ tweet by writing, “these people crazy,” with a crying laughing emoji.

David Jacoby issued a live apology on “This Just In” the very next day.

“We made a mistake,” Jacoby said. “We attributed a quote to Ja Morant’s appearances on Taylor Rooks’ show on Bleacher Report that he simply did not say. On behalf of the network, the show’s staff, and myself, I’d like to apologize to Ja and Taylor for our error. We will work hard to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Shockingly, this is not the first time ESPN has fallen victim to Ballsack Sports’ fictitious reporting. Back in April, Stephen A. Smith cited the source on an episode of “First Take,” in which he falsely claimed James Harden and the Nets reached a breaking point after Kyrie Irving called him “washed.”