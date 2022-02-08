Erin Andrews reveals her favorite off-field Tom Brady moment

One of Erin Andrews’ favorite encounters with Tom Brady took place far away from an NFL stadium.

On Thursday’s episode of her “Calm Down” podcast with Charissa Thompson, the Fox NFL sideline reporter recounted a fun moment with Brady, who announced last Tuesday that he’d be stepping away from football after 22 seasons.

“One of the coolest moments off the field with Tom Brady was this past summer, we’re in Montana,” Andrews recalled, explaining that her husband, former NHL star Jarret Stoll, tried to catch passes from the then-Buccaneers quarterback. “My dad came to visit, and it was the final day Tom was throwing before he had to leave, and I said, ‘Dad, do you want to go watch Tom throw? Do you want to go meet him?’ And he said, ‘Let’s go do it.’”

Andrews, 43, said that Brady chatted with her father for 15 minutes as she sat on a picnic table “severely hungover” with her sister Kendra. The seven-time Super Bowl champ then told the her he was in need of her assistance.

“Tom said, ‘EA, I need you,’ and I said, ‘For what?’ And he goes, ‘You gotta shag balls, girl, I don’t have anyone out here,’” she said.

Erin Andrews interviews Tom Brady following a Patriots game Instagram/Erin Andrews

Andrews also posted an Instagram tribute to Brady after the quarterback announced his retirement Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Andrews said she sobered up immediately and readied to assist the 44-year-old legend.

“I just thought to myself, ‘I know how competitive he is. If I don’t line these footballs up correctly, if I don’t bring them back at the right time,’” Andrews said. “My husband would catch the ball, he would throw it to me, I would put it in the bag. So this happened like eight times, and then once the duffle bag was full, I said, ‘What do I do? What do I do?’ Jarret’s like, ‘Go run it to him.’”

Andrews said she grabbed the duffle bag and ran it over to Brady, whose trainer Alex Guerrero laid the balls out.

“I did this probably like ten times and each time I’d run the bag back he’s getting worked on by Alex, he’s like, ‘Thanks, thanks EA.’ And I was like, ‘Best day of my life,’” she said.

Following Brady’s official retirement announcement, Andrews expressed how grateful she was to have spent time with the quarterback.

“The best part about working with @tombrady was telling everyone he was a better guy than they could ever imagine,” she wrote on Instagram last week. “I will forever be grateful for your time and kindness TB.”