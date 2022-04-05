Erin Andrews on Hubert Davis’ viral national championship interview

Erin Andrews has conducted her fair share of sideline interviews over the years, but Monday’s exchange between UNC’s Hubert Davis and reporter Tracy Wolfson may now rank as one of the most memorable she’s witnessed.

With the Tar Heels battling the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half of the national championship game, Wolfson chatted with a fired-up Davis, UNC’s first-year head coach.

“We’re competing out there — it’s live-action, Tracy. It’s live-action out there,” Davis began on the court. “I thought we were nervous at the beginning, then we started to settle in. We got better defensively, now we’re attacking the basket, we’re ready to go.”

Erin Andrews commented Monday night on the “awesome” exchange between UNC’s Hubert Davis and reporter Tracy Wolfson Getty Images

The interview quickly took off on Twitter, with Andrews joining the masses in weighing in.

“Would LOVE every interview to be like that. Awesome,” the longtime NFL reporter tweeted.

Although UNC finished the first half with a 40-25 lead over Kansas, 40-25, the No. 1-seeded Jayhawks stormed back in the second to claim this season’s championship with a 72-69 win.

With March Madness 2022 officially coming to a close, Wolfson — who is CBS Sports’ lead NFL and NCAA basketball sideline reporter — took a moment Monday night to express why this tournament has meant so much to her.

“So fortunate to have my man beside me all weekend long. Getting the incredible opportunity to be a ball boy for the Final Four. #memories,” Wolfson, a mother of three, tweeted alongside a photo of her son.