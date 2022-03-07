Erin Andrews may be next Fox free agent to bolt in NFL TV frenzy

Fox has the Super Bowl next year, and it has already lost its top NFL game analyst, Troy Aikman, to ESPN. It is deciding whether it will allow the face of its network, Joe Buck, to follow Aikman and join “Monday Night Football.”

And now, The Post has learned that Fox’s top NFL sideline reporter, Erin Andrews, will become a free agent shortly. Fox would like to keep her, according to sources.

ESPN recently signed Lisa Salters to continue on its sidelines. Salters is expected to stay in her role on the Aikman-led MNF.

ESPN would have interest in talking with Andrews, according to sources, about a return to the network where she started. However, there have been no discussions yet.

As of now, the only part of Fox’s No. 1 crew that is in place for the Super Bowl is Tom Rinaldi. Fox swiped Rinaldi from ESPN in December 2020. He mans the opposite sideline from Andrews on Fox’s top games.

Aikman has already publicly said that he hopes to reunite with Buck at ESPN. Aikman left Fox for a five-year, $90 million-plus deal to call games on “Monday Night Football.” While Buck has nearly $11 million and one-year left on his deal, he and Fox have had discussion on what is next.

Ultimately, Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks will decide if he wants to let Buck out of the final year of his contract to team again with Aikman.

Erin Andrews AP Photo

ESPN, according to sources, is expected to offer Buck a contract in the five-year, $60 million-$75 million range if given the chance. He would not be expected to do “Sunday Night Baseball.” He would likely be a producer on ESPN+ projects.

There have been no talks between Fox and ESPN in regard to Buck yet, according to sources. If Fox decides to let Buck walk, at that point it could ask for something in return.

Andrews, 43, has been a mainstay on the Fox sideline. The job is built on relationships and getting the top stars to stop for interviews. Andrews has built a rapport with top quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers and the retired Tom Brady.

<br />

She has been at Fox for a decade. She also was a co-host of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” though she was replaced in December 2020.

Andrews first rose to stardom by gaining national acclaim on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

Troy Aikman Getty Images

At GameDay, Andrews built her career working with Kirk Herbstreit. The Post reported a little more than a week ago that Amazon was eyeing Herbstreit as its game analyst for “Thursday Night Football” when it begins in the fall.

Peter King, in his NBC Sports’ “Football Morning in America” column, citing a source Monday, reported that Amazon has “settled” on Herbstreit.

Sources have indicated over the past week that Herbstreit to Amazon on Thursdays is trending that way, though, no one said a deal is done.

Amazon and NBC, in theory, could be a landing spot for Andrews as they are in need of sideline reporters, but an initial indication, from sources, was that they may not be viewed as a match. NBC’s Michele Tafoya retired from the “Sunday Night Football” sideline, but in-house candidate Kathryn Tappen is expected to replace her.

Amazon continues to wait to see whether Al Michaels will be the streaming platform’s play-by-player. Michaels has been on the 1-yard line, hoping to find out who his analyst would be. If Buck is denied the chance to go to ESPN, Michaels is next on the network’s list.

The whole Buck situation is a waiting game as Shanks decides whether he will let Buck leave or not. Fox, according to sources, has informed all sides that it feels no need to rush a decision. If Buck leaves, the No. 2 team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen are the favorites to get the Super Bowl job, though it is not a forgone conclusion.

Fox has two of the next three Super Bowls. Aikman is already gone to ESPN. Fox will eventually decide whether it will allow Buck to follow. And, soon after, it will need to figure out if Andrews will be back.

Clicker Book Club

Papa Clicker has a change of pace book by author Kent Babb. “Across the River: Life, Death and Football in an American City” receives 4.45 out of 5 clickers as Babb follows New Orleans’ Karr High School as its coach and team members deal with murder, poverty, drugs and the challenges of high school on the way to college. It is a very worthwhile study.