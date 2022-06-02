Erin Andrews ‘jealous’ over this aspect of ‘The Match’

If given the opportunity, it’s likely Erin Andrews would have tried to swap places with Ernie Johnson on Wednesday.

Ahead of “The Match” golf event, which pitted Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, the Turner Sports personality sat down with the four NFL quarterbacks for a Q&A, which left Andrews in awe – and a little “jealous.”

“That sitdown with all 4 QBs. I’ll say it. I’m jealous,” the longtime Fox Sports reporter tweeted Wednesday night.

Erin Andrews reacted to the quarterbacks’ sit-down on June 1, 2022, during “The Match.” Getty Images

(From left) Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen take part in a roundtable Q&A ahead of “The Match” on June 1, 2022. Getty Images for The Match

During the exchange with Johnson, Allen gifted Brady a golf ball that featured his infamous combine photo. A short time later, Brady showed off a golf ball with the image of the Lombardi Trophy, joking to Allen, “Josh, have you ever seen one of these?”

In addition to Johnson, Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt also sat down with the quarterbacks for a hot-seat press conference.

Once the signal-callers got to the course, however, Brady, 44, and Rodgers, 38, defeated Allen and Mahomes, both 26, with the Packers quarterback sinking in the winning putt.

J.J. Watt (center) chats with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen on June 1, 2022, ahead of “The Match.” Getty Images for The Match

(From left) Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Tom Brady ahead of “The Match” on June 1, 2022. Getty Images for The Match

Though all four quarterbacks are gearing up for the 2022-23 season, whenever Brady decides to call it a career there’s a chance that Andrews, 44, could be his new teammate.

It was announced last month that Brady would join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst with a 10-year, $375 million deal once he retires from the league. Andrews, who will be part of the network’s top team this coming season, made it clear in a recent Instagram story that she’s pretty stoked about Fox Sports’ newest employee.

The “WEAR by Erin Andrews” designer has long been part of the network’s lead NFL broadcasting team, previously working alongside Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who left for ESPN this offseason.