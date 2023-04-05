Erin Andrews gushes over Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt: ‘My girl’

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt judged the team’s cheerleading auditions in style, thanks to Erin Andrews and her WEAR by Erin Andrews sports apparel brand.

Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, rocked a Super Bowl-inspired jean jacket while finalizing the 2023 Chiefs cheer squad this week.

“My girl always makes @wearbyea look so good!!” Andrews wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of Hunt.





Gracie Hunt judging cheer auditions for the Kansas City Chiefs on April 4, 2023. Instagram/Gracie Hunt

The jacket featured a patch on the back commemorating Super Bowl 2023, when the Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35, at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

Hunt was in Glendale for February’s big game and celebrated with her family following the win.

The 24-year-old posted a photo of herself from the Chiefs’ cheer auditions on her Instagram page Tuesday, to which WEAR by Erin Andrews’ account commented, “Beauty.”





Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews before a Washington Commanders-Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Getty Images

“Congrats to this year’s new @chiefscheer squad!” the brand added Tuesday on its Instagram Story, “and we’re loving that WEAR @graciehunt!”

Andrews, a veteran sideline reporter for Fox Sports, has supplied a number of broadcasters and NFL WAGs with her stylish apparel, including Rob Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek.

Hunt was decked out in Chiefs gear while announcing the team’s new cheer squad for the 2023 season following auditions in March.

“Oh I think that we’ve found some @chiefs cheerleaders!” Hunt wrote in the caption of her post Tuesday.

“Congratulations to this year’s squad. You’re fearless game changers and I can’t wait to cheer YOU on this season!

“Shoutout to @sjjudah & @taviahunt for the impact you’ve made on women in sports & the opportunities created because of the @chiefscheer program.”





Erin Andrews attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Feb. 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. WireImage





Gracie Hunt with the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles to win Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12, 2023. Instagram/Gracie Hunt

Hunt judged the auditions alongside her mother, Tavia Hunt, who is a former pageant queen, and Stephanie Judah, the director of entertainment teams for the Chiefs.

Kansas City announced its new cheer squad on Monday.

Hunt, who was crowned Miss Kansas USA in 2021, works in public relations for the Chiefs and is pursuing a master’s degree in sport management at the University of Kansas.

The pageant star and marathon runner was Maxim magazine’s March 2023 cover star.