Erin Andrews blown away by outrage over Aaron Rodgers news

Erin Andrews has “a lot of thoughts” about her good friend Aaron Rodgers saying he intends to play for the Jets in 2023.

The Fox Sports sideline reporter — who has covered Rodgers in Green Bay for years — said she is “blown away” by the amount of people on television and sports talk radio that are angry over the news.

“I have a lot of thoughts — shocker,” Andrews said Wednesday on her and Charissa Thompson’s “Calm Down Podcast” Instagram Stories. “When your good friend decides to leave your childhood team.

“There is a lot here… A lot of people saying a lot of things on talk radio. They’re pissed off. A lot of anger towards this, which is crazy.”





Erin Andrews addresses Aaron Rodgers breaking his silence about a potential Packers-Jets trade on March 15, 2023. Instagram/Calm Down Podcast

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday, Rodgers said he intends to play for the Jets in 2023, although he is still currently under contract with the Packers.

Rodgers — who met with Jets brass last week at his Southern California home — claimed it isn’t him that’s holding up a trade, and that the Packers are negotiating compensation and “digging their heels in” in talks between the two teams.





“Also, shoutout to Pat McAfee,” Andrews continued. “I mean, how about this guy?

“From on the sidelines — making fun of the people that walk around with me, my entourage, which consists of a light person and a hand-held camera — to just breaking news. What a guy. Love him.

“This coverage is wild though. I can’t get enough of it. It kind of makes me sad though. I hate change. It’ll be weird. I guess we’ll be going to New York now quite a bit, but it’ll be weird to see him in a different [color] green.

“… I gotta tell you, I’m blown away but how angry people are on television, on talk radio — it’s wild. Why does this ruin your day? It’s crazy.”





Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks with Erin Andrews after a win over the Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 12, 2020. Getty Images

Andrews also compared the NFL drama with Rodgers to Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” which is in the midst of its “Scandoval” cheating saga.

“The NFL is one of the best reality shows out there… besides ‘Vanderpump Rules’ right now,” Andrews said.

The “Wear by EA” founder also appeared to poke fun at ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, whose text to Rodgers about the trade situation went viral on Wednesday.





Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to throw a pass against the Lions during a game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

Rodgers told McAfee that Schefter texted him and that he replied: “Lose my number. Nice try tho.”

Andrews, who was laughing in the Instagram Stories, said that Rodgers “does text me back and return my calls.”

The Fox Sports personality added that she was “just kidding” and everyone was having fun with the situation.

Rodgers said he had a “nice conversation” with Jets brass during their meeting last Tuesday, which lasted about four hours.

As of Thursday morning, there were conflicting reports about the Packers seeking multiple first-round picks for Rodgers.

The 39-year-old four-time NFL MVP said he has “no malice [and] no bitterness” towards Green Bay — although he did express that he did not feel welcome to return when this past season ended.