Eric Staal’s Pride Night stance upended by old video

Eric and Marc Staal bowed out of wearing the Florida Panthers’ Pride Night jerseys, and now eagle-eyed sleuths are questioning the Eric’s claim he’s never worn a Pride jersey.

The Staal brothers declined to participate in wearing Pride jerseys in warmups on Thursday night when the Panthers played the Maple Leafs.

Shortly after, fans on social media resurfaced footage of Eric Staal wearing a Pride night warmup jersey with the Canadiens in 2021.

“After many thoughts, prayers and discussions we have chosen not to wear a pride jersey tonight,” Eric and Marc said in a joint statement about the jerseys before facing the Leafs.

“We carry no judgement on how people choose to live their lives, and believe that all people should be welcome in all aspects of the game of hockey.

“Having said that, we feel that by us wearing a pride jersey it goes against our Christian beliefs.”

Eric Staal, a six-time All-Star, also spoke to reporters after the game.





Eric Staal and his brother Marc cited their ‘Christian beliefs’ in not taking part in the Panthers’ Pride Night jerseys. AP

“I never have before – I haven’t worn a Pride jersey before,” he said.

When reporters pressed him that he wore one in 2021 as a member of the Canadiens, he referred to his previous statement about his Christian faith.

Pride night controversies have popped up all over the NHL this season.

Staal, wearing No. 21, can be see at the :17 mark of the video shared by the Canadiens on May 21, 2021.

Earlier this week, the Blackhawks opted not to wear jerseys as part of their Pride Night this coming Sunday, telling several outlets that they sought to avoid subjecting their Russian players to laws in their home country prohibiting LBGTQ “propaganda.”

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Athletic the league has not found any information Russian players are at risk if they participate.

Earlier this season, the Rangers did an about-face on Pride night, canceling plans to wear Pride-themed jerseys.

“Our organization respects the LGBTQ+ community and we are proud to bring attention to important local community organizations as part of another great Pride Night,” the Rangers explained in a statement at the time.





Eric Staal wore a pride jersey as a member of the Canadiens in 2021. Twitter / CanadiensMTL





Eric and Marc Staal declined to participate in the Panthers’ Pride night. NHLI via Getty Images

“In keeping with our organization’s core values, we support everyone’s individual right to respectfully express their beliefs.”

A couple other players have declined to participate in their teams’ pride nights, including Ivan Provorov on the Flyers and Sharks goalie James Reimer.