Eric Orze beat cancer twice. Now he wants a call to the Mets

Delivering insights on all things Amazin’s Sign up for Inside the Mets by Mike Puma, exclusively on Sports+

SYRACUSE — The Mets’ most cursed prospect is eternally grateful for his plight.

Eric Orze has experienced more than anyone should experience, much less a 24-year-old kid. He leapt from one cancer to another, and the second time it was harder to punch out. He thought he was past the health scares and able to get back to pitching when the coronavirus hit and cut short his final season of college baseball. The draft that he awaited all his life was shrunken to five rounds as a result of the pandemic.

Baseball is famously filled with failure, but few have dealt with the struggles that the budding Mets reliever has encountered.

And few have dealt with them better.