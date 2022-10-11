Eric Kay sentenced to 22 years in death of Angels’ Tyler Skaggs

Eric Kay has been sentenced to 22 years in prison in the wake of the overdose death of former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Kay was formerly the communications director of the organization, and was found guilty this past August of providing the drugs that led to Skaggs’ death in 2019.

According to the Washington Post, District Judge Terry Means went above the mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years because of callous remarks Kay was recorded making in a phone conversation in prison.

“I hope people realize what a piece of s–t he was,” Kay was heard saying of Skaggs. “Well, he’s dead, so f–k him.”

Kay also demeaned the Skaggs family.

“All they see are dollar signs,” he said in a recorded call. “They may get more money with him dead than if he was playing because he sucked.”

While the judge said he thought minimum sentences were “excessive,” he told Kay that this harsh sentence came because the recorded phone conversation showed a “refusal to accept responsibility and even be remorseful for something you caused.”

Eric Kay (right) was sentenced to 22 years in prison in the wake of the overdose death of former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Getty Images

“I wanted to blame Tyler for all of this,” Kay said of the prison conversation, acknowledging that his words were “so wrong and foul.”

Skaggs was found by a coroner of having had a toxic mix of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system.

Kay himself was an opioid user. At the trial, a number of MLB players, including former Mets star Matt Harvey, testified about drug use.

Tyler Skaggs died of an overdose in 2019 at the age of 27. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eric Kay and Mike Trout in 2014. Getty Images

Erinn Martin, the prosecutor in Kay’s trial, alleged that Skaggs died in Kay’s hotel room, choking on his own vomit, and that Kay did not make efforts to save him either because “he freaked out and decided to save himself and his job” — or because he was too far under the influence himself.

“Tyler was the light of our family,” Skaggs’ family said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times when Kay was convicted in August. “He is gone, and nothing can ever bring him back. We are relieved that justice was served, although today is a painful reminder of the worst day in the life of our family.”