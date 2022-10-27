Eric Bledsoe arrested for alleged domestic violence in California

Former NBA star Eric Bledsoe was arrested in California after he was accused of domestic violence.

TMZ reports that police responded to a call to a Lost Hills, Calif., home Wednesday night in which a woman claimed that her boyfriend slapped her.

After an investigation, Bledsoe was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. He was booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s station and has since gotten out on bond.

Eric Bledsoe was arrested for alleged domestic violence on Wednesday. NBAE via Getty Images

According to the outlet, Bledsoe’s girlfriend posted a photo on Instagram, which has since been deleted, that purported to show a red mark on her face.

“NO RELATIONSHIP LIKE THIS IS EVER WORTH STAYING IN,” the caption read, per TMZ. “Domestic violence is real! This wasn’t the first time but I sat here and stayed so it’s my fault!! ERIC BLEDSOE really is a monster.”

The 32-year-old Bledsoe was selected 18th overall out of Kentucky in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Eric Bledsoe dribbles the ball during a Clippers game on Jan. 31, 2022. Getty Images

He spent last season with the Clippers in his second go-round with the team. He averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

According to Basketball Reference, Bledsoe earned nearly $127 million in his 12-year NBA career.

Earlier Wednesday, the outlet Sportando reported that Bledsoe was joining the Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association.