English Premier League schedule: Updated TV, streaming info for every 2021-22 EPL soccer match in USA

The top four will go head-to-head on New Year’s weekend in the Premier League and the results are sure to leave their mark on the title chase and the battle for Champions League places.

The chasers will be hoping that Arsenal (4th, 35 points) can prevent league leader Manchester City (1st, 50 points) from winning its 11th straight match and virtually putting one hand on the league trophy with the calendar year only getting started.

In the case of another Man City win, one or both of Chelsea (2nd, 42 points) and Liverpool (3rd, 41 points) would lose further ground as the two meet at Stamford Bridge in a match that should determine Man City’s most serious challenger. Chelsea seems to be in turmoil after the release of a Romelu Lukaku interview in which he was critical of manager Thomas Tuchel. Meanwhile, it’s the last chance for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to help the Reds before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

In the race for fourth place, a loss for Arsenal would open the door for West Ham (5th, 31 points), Manchester United (6th, 31 points) and Tottenham Hotspur (7th, 30 points) which can move to within a point or two of the Gunners for the fourth and final Champions League berth. But Man United (vs. Wolves) and West Ham (at Crystal Palace) will have a more difficult task than Spurs, who travel to relegation-threatened Watford.

At the bottom of the table, Newcastle (19th, 11 points) and Norwich City (20th, 10 points) are not playing due to COVID-19 postponements, but there’s a massive matchup between Leeds United (16th, 16 points) and Burnley (18th, 11 points) which is a must-win for Marcelo Bielsa’s men if they hope for a slightly more relaxed start to their 2022.

How to watch the Premier League in the USA

Premier League matches are broadcast in the USA across NBCUniversal networks (NBC, USA Network, Telemundo and Universo) and its Peacock streaming service. Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for authenticated cable, satellite and telco subscribers.

Dates: Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, through Sunday, May 22, 2022

Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, through Sunday, May 22, 2022 TV channels (USA): NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, CNBC (select matches)

NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, CNBC (select matches) Spanish-language TV: Telemundo, Universo (select matches)

Telemundo, Universo (select matches) Streaming: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock

Televised matches can also be streamed live on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial for new users.

Premier League schedule – Matchday 21

Saturday, Jan. 1

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Leicester City vs. Norwich City Postponed Arsenal vs. Manchester City 7:30 a.m. USA Network, Universo fuboTV Watford vs. Tottenham 10 a.m. USA Network, Universo fuboTV Crystal Palace vs. West Ham 12:30 p.m. USA Network, Universo fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 2

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Southampton vs. Newcastle Postponed Everton vs. Brighton 9 a.m. USA Network, Telemundo fuboTV Brentford vs. Aston Villa 9 a.m. — Peacock Leeds United vs. Burnley 9 a.m. — Peacock Chelsea vs. Liverpool 11:30 a.m. USA Network, Telemundo fuboTV

Monday, Jan. 3