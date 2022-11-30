England’s Jordan Pickford cozies up to wife after World Cup win

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford celebrated England’s latest World Cup win on Tuesday with his biggest supporter.

Moments after England defeated Wales, 3-0, to advance to the Round of 16, Pickford joined wife Megan in the stands at Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar, where they shared a special moment together.

Megan Pickford and Jordan Pickford following England’s World Cup win over Wales on Nov. 29, 2022. Instagram/Megan Pickford

Pickford, the goalkeeper for the Premier League club Everton, had much of social media chuckling during Tuesday’s match, when he dramatically dove to protect the goal despite a shot from Wales’ Joe Allen completely missing the target.

“Idk what’s funnier, Joe Allen’s shot or Jordan Pickford’s dive for it,” one user remarked on Twitter, while another said, per The Sun, “That Pickford dive was ridiculous. Talk about one for the cameras.”

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford dives to make a save on Nov. 29, 2022, during the World Cup. Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during his World Cup match against Wales on Nov. 29, 2022. FIFA via Getty Images

England got off to a hot start at this year’s World Cup, demolishing Iran last Monday, 6-2, before drawing at nil against the U.S. on Friday. England will next face Senegal on Sunday.

It’s been a momentous year for Pickford, who was not only named to England’s World Cup roster but married Megan for the second time in June.

The couple, who first tied the knot in March 2020, delayed their wedding festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic and instead swapped vows over the summer in a scenic Maldives setting.

Jordan Pickford with wife Megan Pickford. Instagram/Megan Pickford

Megan Pickford poses in a January 2022 Instagram snap. Instagram/Megan Pickford

“Worth the wait for the most magical day with my soulmate,” Megan gushed on Instagram at the time. “Introducing The Pickfords | 18.06.2022.”

Together for more than a decade, Pickford and Megan are also proud parents to a 3-year-old son named Arlo.