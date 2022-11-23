England’s Harry Kane facing injury scare at 2022 World Cup

The U.S. could catch an injury break for their all-important World Cup match Friday with England.

English star Harry Kane will undergo a scan on his right ankle Wednesday, according to ESPN. Kane, 29, was taken out with 14 minutes remaining in his team’s 6-2 win over Iran in Group B on Monday. The forward took a hard tackle from Morteza Pouraliganji and appeared to already have tape on his leg.

England star Harry Kane will undergo a scan on his ankle on Wednesday. AP (2)

England coach Gareth Southgate said Kane was “fine” after the match. But if Kane isn’t healthy enough to play, it may enhance the United States’ chance of getting a much-needed result against England when the two teams clash in Qatar. The U.S. is coming of a disappointing 1-1 tie with Wales in its opener in which the Americans managed just one shot on goal and six overall.

Kane, who has scored 51 goals in 76 international appearances, has a history of ankle injuries dating back to 2018 while playing in the Premier League.